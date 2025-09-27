Blackpool Retro: 37 of the best old photos of our town which you'll remember from the era of the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Amazing pictures in this gallery remind us of how Blackpool looked in the 1990s.

Being 30 odd years ago, the 1990s evoke nostalgia for a generation before the Internet took hold and were still relying on film cameras for their snaps - just. Many of these incredible pictures haven't been seen before and are part of the mighty Getty archive. They are punctuated with scenes taken by our own photographers through those retro years and show Blackpool how it used to be. We have so many pictures in our archives but I reckon these are some of the most atmospheric.

In case you missed them: 25 nostalgic Blackpool pictures to take you back to 1985 and 1986

31 evocative Bispham retro scenes of the village, Red Bank Road and Devonshire Road

31 captivating Blackpool pictures from the past including rare town centre scenes

King Kong's Burger Bar - it was £1 for a quarter pounder! July 1995

1. Blackpool 1990s

King Kong's Burger Bar - it was £1 for a quarter pounder! July 1995 | National World

Photo Sales
Burger King and the Snooker Hall above in 1993

2. Blackpool 1990s

Burger King and the Snooker Hall above in 1993 | National World

Photo Sales
Remember Laser Dome? The entrance was wedged between an amusement centre and Yankie Doodles in this 1991 picture

3. Blackpool 1990s

Remember Laser Dome? The entrance was wedged between an amusement centre and Yankie Doodles in this 1991 picture | National World

Photo Sales
Venetian Carousel, North Pier, 1999

4. Blackpool 1990s

Venetian Carousel, North Pier, 1999 | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Louis Tussauds and Oasis in 1993

5. Blackpool 1990s

Louis Tussauds and Oasis in 1993 | National World

Photo Sales
This is a great shot from 1992 which shows 'Tower World' and Lewis's

6. Blackpool 1990s

This is a great shot from 1992 which shows 'Tower World' and Lewis's | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgiaBisphaminternet
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice