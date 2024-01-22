From its quaint era as a quiet village through its development as a trued community, the photos cover the decades back to the turn of the century. They are a real treat.
Bispham Parish Church, Church Hall and Lawrensons Farm, undated Photo: submit
Bispham Gala parades along All Hallows Road from the direction of the Parish Church in 1913 Photo: submit
An aerial view of the Pembroke National Gardens, 1964 Photo: staff
The junction of Red Bank Road, Devonshire Road and Bispham Road showing Bispham Library, 1950s Photo: Staff
Squatters move into the old Red Lion Hotel, Bispham. Four Ex-Servicemen and their families took possession of the hotel, they are l-r:- Mr and Mrs W. Ratcliffe and their two children Doreen (3) and baby Jean . Mr and Mrs S.H. Sharp and their daughter Diane (2). Mr and Mrs K. Cull and Mr and Mrs H. Proudlock and their daughter Marie Rhonda, 1946 Photo: staff
The Knowle, Bispham. Where was this? Photo: submit