5 . Memories of Bispham

Squatters move into the old Red Lion Hotel, Bispham. Four Ex-Servicemen and their families took possession of the hotel, they are l-r:- Mr and Mrs W. Ratcliffe and their two children Doreen (3) and baby Jean . Mr and Mrs S.H. Sharp and their daughter Diane (2). Mr and Mrs K. Cull and Mr and Mrs H. Proudlock and their daughter Marie Rhonda, 1946 Photo: staff