News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

31 evocative Bispham retro scenes of the village, Red Bank Road and Devonshire Road

These great photos show Bispham in its earlier days
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:45 GMT

From its quaint era as a quiet village through its development as a trued community, the photos cover the decades back to the turn of the century. They are a real treat.

In case you missed them: 13 historical Blackpool buildings once treasured but now lost to the landscape

19 vanished Blackpool attractions lost through time including the Fun House and Rocket Tram

31 captivating Blackpool pictures from the past including rare town centre scenes

Bispham Parish Church, Church Hall and Lawrensons Farm, undated

1. Memories of Bispham

Bispham Parish Church, Church Hall and Lawrensons Farm, undated Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Bispham Gala parades along All Hallows Road from the direction of the Parish Church in 1913

2. Memories of Bispham

Bispham Gala parades along All Hallows Road from the direction of the Parish Church in 1913 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
An aerial view of the Pembroke National Gardens, 1964

3. Memories of Bispham

An aerial view of the Pembroke National Gardens, 1964 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
The junction of Red Bank Road, Devonshire Road and Bispham Road showing Bispham Library, 1950s

4. Memories of Bispham

The junction of Red Bank Road, Devonshire Road and Bispham Road showing Bispham Library, 1950s Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Squatters move into the old Red Lion Hotel, Bispham. Four Ex-Servicemen and their families took possession of the hotel, they are l-r:- Mr and Mrs W. Ratcliffe and their two children Doreen (3) and baby Jean . Mr and Mrs S.H. Sharp and their daughter Diane (2). Mr and Mrs K. Cull and Mr and Mrs H. Proudlock and their daughter Marie Rhonda, 1946

5. Memories of Bispham

Squatters move into the old Red Lion Hotel, Bispham. Four Ex-Servicemen and their families took possession of the hotel, they are l-r:- Mr and Mrs W. Ratcliffe and their two children Doreen (3) and baby Jean . Mr and Mrs S.H. Sharp and their daughter Diane (2). Mr and Mrs K. Cull and Mr and Mrs H. Proudlock and their daughter Marie Rhonda, 1946 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
The Knowle, Bispham. Where was this?

6. Memories of Bispham

The Knowle, Bispham. Where was this? Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BisphamBlackpool