From Blackpool Pleasure Beach water chute to Coronation Street stars, streets, buildings and Blackpool's famous donkeys, it was all happening in these two retro years.
Crowds greeting Blackpool trams in 1985
Church Street junction with Regent Road Blackpool in 1985
Radiologists and nurses at the catheter laborartory at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Water Chute, 1986
Amid all the glamour, fame and talent, Blackpool just would not be the same without the donkeys. Lucky the donkey backs up the fun for four-year-old Jennifer Frankland and her brother John, two. But the youngsters are no strangers to donkey rides. Their mum Eileen used to keep them as pets
Father Francis may not find his way onto Top of the Pops. But the singing, guitar-strumming melodic monk was famous to thousands of needy people who were helped by his non-stop charity work