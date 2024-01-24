News you can trust since 1873
25 nostalgic Blackpool pictures to take you back to 1985 and 1986

This gallery of photos rewinds the years in Blackpool capturing the town from 1985 to 1986.

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:53 GMT

From Blackpool Pleasure Beach water chute to Coronation Street stars, streets, buildings and Blackpool's famous donkeys, it was all happening in these two retro years.

Crowds greeting Blackpool trams in 1985

Crowds greeting Blackpool trams in 1985

Church Street junction with Regent Road Blackpool in 1985

Church Street junction with Regent Road Blackpool in 1985

Radiologists and nurses at the catheter laborartory at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Radiologists and nurses at the catheter laborartory at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Water Chute, 1986

Water Chute, 1986

Amid all the glamour, fame and talent, Blackpool just would not be the same without the donkeys. Lucky the donkey backs up the fun for four-year-old Jennifer Frankland and her brother John, two. But the youngsters are no strangers to donkey rides. Their mum Eileen used to keep them as pets

Amid all the glamour, fame and talent, Blackpool just would not be the same without the donkeys. Lucky the donkey backs up the fun for four-year-old Jennifer Frankland and her brother John, two. But the youngsters are no strangers to donkey rides. Their mum Eileen used to keep them as pets

Father Francis may not find his way onto Top of the Pops. But the singing, guitar-strumming melodic monk was famous to thousands of needy people who were helped by his non-stop charity work

Father Francis may not find his way onto Top of the Pops. But the singing, guitar-strumming melodic monk was famous to thousands of needy people who were helped by his non-stop charity work

