Grange Hill - an iconic part of our TV watching past. This was 1983 -the memories!Grange Hill - an iconic part of our TV watching past. This was 1983 -the memories!
21 retro TV shows Blackpool people watched after school including Grange Hill and Byker Grove

We asked you which TV show you watched when you came home after school and it certainly brought the memories flooding back!

By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 13:53 GMT

From the earlier TV days of the Flowerpot Men and Little House on the Prairie to the days of classic Grange Hill, Jamie and the Magic Torch and Button Moon, your memories were so amazing to read through. We have narrowed down some of the most popular choices. The full thread can be found here on our Facebook page.

A marionette pilot in uniform steers a vehicle in a still from the television science fiction series, 'Thunderbirds,' circa 1965

1. Thunderbirds

A firm 70s and 80s favourite - Jamie and the Magic Torch

2. Jamie and the Magic Torch

Undated photo from classic children's show Rainbow. Pictured: (l-r) Geroge, Geoffrey Hayes, Zippy, and Bungle

3. Rainbow

Singer Elizabeth Welch reading her script with two young prize winners, Christina Jackson (left) and Naomi Whitelaw, on the set of the children's television show 'Jackanory', October 10th 1968

4. Jackanory

Mike Amatt's Smart Attack of Art show. Take Hart and Art Attack were also mentioned

5. Smart Attack of Art show

Blue Peter presenters (from left) Katy Hill, Stuart Mills, Richard Bacon and Romana D'Annunzio. Blue Peter (BBC1)

6. Blue Peter

