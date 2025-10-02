19 amazingly nostalgic pics of kids and classes back to the 90s at Blackpool's hardest high school to get into

These fabulous old photos show pupils from one of Blackpool’s hardest to get into schools.

Kids, classrooms, events and celebrations at St George’s High School are bound to bring those memories flooding back.

Alexandra Watson 16 , Sarah Rabbich 15, Natalie Walsh 15 The Girls have recived Diana Memorial Awards for Young People

Alexandra Watson 16 , Sarah Rabbich 15, Natalie Walsh 15 The Girls have recived Diana Memorial Awards for Young People

GCSE results day at St. George's High School in Blackpool. David Bennett (left) and Craig Rogers check their results. PIC BY ROB LOCK

GCSE results day at St. George's High School in Blackpool. David Bennett (left) and Craig Rogers check their results. PIC BY ROB LOCK

Pupils at St. George's High School in Blackpool are addressing the issues of sex and relationships via a puppet show entitled 'Sex 'n' Chips'. Pictured in a scene from the show are L-R: Robert Lea, Toni Rose and Roxamme (CORRECT) Thompson. PIC BY ROB LOCK

Pupils at St. George's High School in Blackpool are addressing the issues of sex and relationships via a puppet show entitled 'Sex 'n' Chips'. Pictured in a scene from the show are L-R: Robert Lea, Toni Rose and Roxamme (CORRECT) Thompson. PIC BY ROB LOCK

St George's High School in Marton are hosting a Health Awareness Week, with a variety of health-related stands and demonstrations. Pic shows 10 year-olds Ryan Armitage (left) and Meggie Speakman from St Nicholas' School enjoying a slice of pineapple being offered by Tesco's Consumer Services Officer Angie Robinson, on the Tesco's Healthy Eating stand. PIC BY ROB LOCK

St George's High School in Marton are hosting a Health Awareness Week, with a variety of health-related stands and demonstrations. Pic shows 10 year-olds Ryan Armitage (left) and Meggie Speakman from St Nicholas' School enjoying a slice of pineapple being offered by Tesco's Consumer Services Officer Angie Robinson, on the Tesco's Healthy Eating stand. PIC BY ROB LOCK

Easter School at St Georges High School, Marton The Band rehearsalL-R Adam Connolly, Robert Lea, Roxamme Thompson and Chris Green

Easter School at St Georges High School, Marton The Band rehearsalL-R Adam Connolly, Robert Lea, Roxamme Thompson and Chris Green

Practice sessions underway for the International BUDO Association North West England Championships, held at St. Georges High School, Blackpool. 12 year old Richard Teague (left) fighting nine year old Ryan Maguire.

Practice sessions underway for the International BUDO Association North West England Championships, held at St. Georges High School, Blackpool. 12 year old Richard Teague (left) fighting nine year old Ryan Maguire.

