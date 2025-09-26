Without a mobile phone in night they pulsed with energy, lights, and the unmistakable sound of dance anthems.
The town centre was alive with revellers, pouring into legendary spots like The Palace, Heaven & Hell, and The Tache.
Sticky floors, glow sticks, and thumping basslines were part of it - it was loud, slightly chaotic, and unforgettable.
There was a raw magic in those nights — a carefree spirit that felt endless. For many, Blackpool in the '90s wasn’t just a night out — it was a rite of passage.
