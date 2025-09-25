Blackpool Retro: 55 much-loved pics inside Blackpool high schools when you were there in the 1990s

Right back to our school days with the great photos pulled from the archives.

They focus on high schools in the 1990s, mainly - the classrooms, kids, teachers and everything in between. You might be pictured!

Collegiate High School Headteacher Keith Clark pictured with Adam Sears (Outstanding Achievement in Drama) and Cassie Newton (Outstanding Achievement in Chemistry)

Collegiate High School Headteacher Keith Clark pictured with Adam Sears (Outstanding Achievement in Drama) and Cassie Newton (Outstanding Achievement in Chemistry) | National World

Collegiate High School girls football team who won a tournament to go through to the Lancashire regional round

Collegiate High School girls football team who won a tournament to go through to the Lancashire regional round | National World

Picture from Collegiate High School pantomime, performed by staff members for pupils, entitled "The Wizrd of Coll". Pictured front is Maria Monaghan, with from left, head teacher Keith Clark, Polly Summerlee, Syd Bashforth, John Burn, Paul Corston, Jill Fennel and Charles Pomeroy

Picture from Collegiate High School pantomime, performed by staff members for pupils, entitled "The Wizrd of Coll". Pictured front is Maria Monaghan, with from left, head teacher Keith Clark, Polly Summerlee, Syd Bashforth, John Burn, Paul Corston, Jill Fennel and Charles Pomeroy | National World

Highfield Priory High School Head Teacher Barry Duckett welcomes former pupils, back l-r George Lee, Jonathan Jackson and Max Bond and front, Anthony Shackleton. They are about to start at Oxford or Cambridge

Highfield Priory High School Head Teacher Barry Duckett welcomes former pupils, back l-r George Lee, Jonathan Jackson and Max Bond and front, Anthony Shackleton. They are about to start at Oxford or Cambridge | National World

Friends of Palatine chairman Terry Dalton tries out the new Clavinova , which he presented on behalf of the Friends, to Palatine High School. Watching him are young musicians Paul Jones and Louise Smith

Friends of Palatine chairman Terry Dalton tries out the new Clavinova , which he presented on behalf of the Friends, to Palatine High School. Watching him are young musicians Paul Jones and Louise Smith | National World

Young Seasiders - Collegiate High School entries. Lindsay Scarborough and John Lewis with their artwork

Young Seasiders - Collegiate High School entries. Lindsay Scarborough and John Lewis with their artwork | National World

