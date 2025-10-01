4 . Blackpool, 1960s

Dickson Road , Blackpool , loooking towards Talbot Road. Showing The Talbot Hotel on the far right, Blackpool North railway station can be seen behind the tram. The canopy of the Odeon Cinema can be seen on the far left. The tram is seen at the Dickson Road terminus, this line opened in 1898, joined the promenade line at the Gynn in 1920, but closed on October 27, 1963. | National World