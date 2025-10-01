20 undeniably nostalgic pictures that travel back to the very different era of the 1960s in Blackpool

These wonderful pictures of people and places in our town reflect a very different era.

In the 1960s, Blackpool was a thriving seaside resort, attracting millions with the piers, illuminations, and Tower.

Holidaymakers flocked from industrial towns for funfair rides, ballroom dancing, and donkey rides on the beach. It was a golden era of British seaside culture, full of charm, tradition, and entertainment.

TV and radio personality Simon Dee with beauty queens from around the country in the 1960s

1. Blackpool, 1960s

TV and radio personality Simon Dee with beauty queens from around the country in the 1960s

A sight you are not likely to see on Blackpool Promenade today was not uncommon in the 1960s, when elephants were escourted, here by PC Fred Parker, to the Tower Circus at the beginning of the season. In the past, circus animals, including the elephants, camels and horses were also exercised on the beach

2. Blackpool, 1960s

A sight you are not likely to see on Blackpool Promenade today was not uncommon in the 1960s, when elephants were escourted, here by PC Fred Parker, to the Tower Circus at the beginning of the season. In the past, circus animals, including the elephants, camels and horses were also exercised on the beach

A crowded promenade in the 1960s

3. Blackpool, 1960s

A crowded promenade in the 1960s

Dickson Road , Blackpool , loooking towards Talbot Road. Showing The Talbot Hotel on the far right, Blackpool North railway station can be seen behind the tram. The canopy of the Odeon Cinema can be seen on the far left. The tram is seen at the Dickson Road terminus, this line opened in 1898, joined the promenade line at the Gynn in 1920, but closed on October 27, 1963.

4. Blackpool, 1960s

Dickson Road , Blackpool , loooking towards Talbot Road. Showing The Talbot Hotel on the far right, Blackpool North railway station can be seen behind the tram. The canopy of the Odeon Cinema can be seen on the far left. The tram is seen at the Dickson Road terminus, this line opened in 1898, joined the promenade line at the Gynn in 1920, but closed on October 27, 1963.

1960s Blackpool group The Four Hy-Fy's l-r Irving McLeod (bass), Norman Dean (lead), Geoff Lean (drummer), and Barry Stott (vocals).

5. Blackpool 1960s

1960s Blackpool group The Four Hy-Fy's l-r Irving McLeod (bass), Norman Dean (lead), Geoff Lean (drummer), and Barry Stott (vocals).

Highfield Road , Blackpool , junction with Lodore Road

6. Blackpool, 1960s

Highfield Road , Blackpool , junction with Lodore Road

