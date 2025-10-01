In the 1960s, Blackpool was a thriving seaside resort, attracting millions with the piers, illuminations, and Tower.
Holidaymakers flocked from industrial towns for funfair rides, ballroom dancing, and donkey rides on the beach. It was a golden era of British seaside culture, full of charm, tradition, and entertainment.
1. Blackpool, 1960s
TV and radio personality Simon Dee with beauty queens from around the country in the 1960s | National World
2. Blackpool, 1960s
A sight you are not likely to see on Blackpool Promenade today was not uncommon in the 1960s, when elephants were escourted, here by PC Fred Parker, to the Tower Circus at the beginning of the season. In the past, circus animals, including the elephants, camels and horses were also exercised on the beach | National World
3. Blackpool, 1960s
A crowded promenade in the 1960s | National World
4. Blackpool, 1960s
Dickson Road , Blackpool , loooking towards Talbot Road.
Showing The Talbot Hotel on the far right, Blackpool North railway station can be seen behind the tram. The canopy of the Odeon Cinema can be seen on the far left.
The tram is seen at the Dickson Road terminus, this line opened in 1898, joined the promenade line at the Gynn in 1920, but closed on October 27, 1963. | National World
5. Blackpool 1960s
1960s Blackpool group The Four Hy-Fy's
l-r Irving McLeod (bass), Norman Dean (lead), Geoff Lean (drummer), and Barry Stott (vocals). | National World
6. Blackpool, 1960s
Highfield Road , Blackpool , junction with Lodore Road | library