Blackpool Retro: 13 cherished photos of Blackpool Zoo elephants that have captured hearts through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Sep 2025, 10:35 BST

Elephants have long been a cherished part of life at Blackpool Zoo, delighting visitors with their gentle presence and playful antics.

The story began decades ago, with unforgettable characters like Kate, who became a local favourite and a true symbol of the zoo.

Over the years, the zoo has grown and adapted, always putting animal welfare first.

Only this week, a baby elephant was born in the herd and has quickly become the star attraction. These lovely photos celebrate the enormous, gentle beasts who inspire wonder and affection in every generation who see them.

Indra the elephant 's 40th birthday party at Blackpool Zoo. A birthday dance from Indra and her friends!

1. Our zoo's elephants

Undated picture of a baby elephant at Blackpool Zoo

2. Our zoo's elephants

Hoofers together: Mo Moreland and the Roly Polys at the Elephant House at Blackpool Zoo. The visit was arranged as a surprise for Mo's 40th. wedding anniversary.

3. Our zoo's elephants

Karen Anne Seddon of Park Road, Blackpool makes friends with Sonya and Karina the two elephants presented to Blackpool Zoo by the Blackpool Hotel and Guest House Association. 1972

4. Our zoo's elephants

American elephant expert Scott Riddle visited Blackpool Zoo to pass on the benefit of his experience as the zoo doubled its number of elephants. Pic shows the new elephants Indra and Marcella enjoying a shower. PIC BY ROB LOCK

5. Our zoo's elephants

Picture : Bill Johnson. Blackpool Zoo elephants Katie and Crumple joining in the World Cup spirit !

6. Our zoo's elephants

