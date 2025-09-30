The story began decades ago, with unforgettable characters like Kate, who became a local favourite and a true symbol of the zoo.
Over the years, the zoo has grown and adapted, always putting animal welfare first.
Only this week, a baby elephant was born in the herd and has quickly become the star attraction. These lovely photos celebrate the enormous, gentle beasts who inspire wonder and affection in every generation who see them.
Indra the elephant 's 40th birthday party at Blackpool Zoo. A birthday dance from Indra and her friends! | National World
Undated picture of a baby elephant at Blackpool Zoo | National World
Hoofers together: Mo Moreland and the Roly Polys at the Elephant House at Blackpool Zoo. The visit was arranged as a surprise for Mo's 40th. wedding anniversary. | National World
Karen Anne Seddon of Park Road, Blackpool makes friends with Sonya and Karina the two elephants presented to Blackpool Zoo by the Blackpool Hotel and Guest House Association. 1972 | National World
American elephant expert Scott Riddle visited Blackpool Zoo to pass on the benefit of his experience as the zoo doubled its number of elephants.
Pic shows the new elephants Indra and Marcella enjoying a shower. PIC BY ROB LOCK | National World
Picture : Bill Johnson.
Blackpool Zoo elephants Katie and Crumple joining in the World Cup spirit ! | National World