28 pictures of loved and lost Blackpool nightclubs we wish we could back to

By Claire Lark
Published 9th May 2025, 12:44 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 13:12 BST

How good would it be to rewind time and go back to the nightclubs we miss the most in Blackpool?

We asked you which clubs you remember the most and you responded with some memorable places. Blackpool had a thriving nightlife in the 1980s and 1990s and it’s wonderful that we still have an archive full of memorable pictures which take you right back. These are just a fraction of the places you told us about – remember Frenchy’s, Stix, Madisons…? They are all there for a good old reminisce.

Kim Bradley summed it up on our Facebook post. She said: “Had some fabulous nights out every weekend, loved living in Blackpool through those late teens early 20s years. So much choice so much fun.”

Keep an eye out for more nightclub memories...

The bar at Addisons in 1995

1. Loved and Lost Nightclubs

The bar at Addisons in 1995 Photo: National World

Outside The Bizness and Main Street in 1997

2. Loved and Lost Nightclubs

Outside The Bizness and Main Street in 1997 Photo: DAVE NELSON

It was £3 to get in Addisons before 10.30pm - these were the doors to memorable nights out in 1995

3. Loved and Lost Nightclubs

It was £3 to get in Addisons before 10.30pm - these were the doors to memorable nights out in 1995 Photo: National World

So many memories... Rio's Discotheque in May 1994

4. Loved and Lost Nightclubs

So many memories... Rio's Discotheque in May 1994 Photo: National World

Spats in 1989 when a new, sophisticated lighting system was installed

5. Loved and Lost Nightclubs

Spats in 1989 when a new, sophisticated lighting system was installed Photo: National World

Springs - so many memories from back in the 1990s

6. Loved and Lost Nightclubs

Springs - so many memories from back in the 1990s Photo: National World

