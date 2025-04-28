From music, dance and drama to baking bread, inspection celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up three years of memories. You might be pictured…
Children from Collegiate High School performing their Cristmas Carol concert in sign language at St Mark's Church, Layton Photo: Martin Bostock
Montgomery High School (Bispham) girls rugby league team. Back, from left, Emma Hughes, Kim Pinington, Danielle Bentley, Ashleigh Loco, Linzi Hull. Front, from left, Hannah Wrigley, Sara Benjil, Alex Smith (captain) and Hannah Walsh Photo: Bill Johnson
Pupils at Palatine School in Blackpool arrive at school with heavy bags to illustrate how children were damaging their backs by taking too much to school. Pic L-R: Alex Judge, Kayne Dickinson, Rebecca Holland, Shannen Cooper and Sam Valentine Photo: Rob Lock
Collegiate High School get Busy Planting trees in the school grounds Photo: Submit
St George's High school Year 8 netball team. At the back, Elyse Cottrell, Kayleigh Senrle Hayley Thompson and Katie Buckley with Luchia Gray, Hannah Johnston and Reanna Lee at the front Photo: Mike Foster
Year 5 pupils at Boundary School learned about the need for proper hand-washing when the Patient and Public Information Forum (PPI) brought in a UV machine which shows up any bacteria on the skin. 9 year-old Louise Garside with School Nurse Jackie Hallows Photo: Rob Lock