Here, we have rounded up some of the most iconic ones from their very earliest days, most are still standing but some are lost and forgotten...
Overlooking the boating pool, the cabin lift was built 1930. It is now a Grade II listed building. From the outside it looks much the same as it did in its heyday, albeing with a few modifications Photo: Historical
Blackpool Victoria Hospital's original hospital building on Whitegate Drive in 1894 Photo: Submit
The Big Dipper at Blackpool Pleasure Beach celebrates its centenary this year. Here it is during its opening year. Photo: Submit
Raikes Hall Gardens, in 1899. It was called the Royal Palace Gardens - original home of Blackpool Football Club Photo: submit
Regent Cinema is one of Blackpool's most well-known buildings. It has a chequered past and was first opened in 1921. The Regent Cinema boasted 1092 seats and a retractable roof. It proved to be a popular cinema for decades before it was used for bingo during the week in 1969. It is now an independent cinema Photo: Submit
An aerial view of North Pier from the 1940's. The pier was originally 1,410ft in length. The decision to build a jetty outraged most of the original pier board - they thought pleasure boats would attract rough trade to the genteel pier and even chiselled the name of the man who suggested it off the foundations in protest Photo: National World