31 treasured scenes of Blackpool schools in decades past including Fylde Coast ones

These pictures go back a bit and round up school life in Blackpool and other towns along the Fylde Coast.

School buildings, life in classrooms, playground fun and traditional school line-up photos create a mixed bag of memories in Blackpool classrooms through the years.

Waterloo School

Waterloo School

Christmas party at St John Vianney RC School in 1952

Christmas party at St John Vianney RC School in 1952

Boys at King Edward School 1975

Boys at King Edward School 1975

Claremont Junior School class of 1930

Claremont Junior School class of 1930

Baines High School

Baines High School

Pupils and teachers of Southdene School, South Shore 1949

Pupils and teachers of Southdene School, South Shore 1949

