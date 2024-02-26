News you can trust since 1873
19 nostalgic Blackpool town centre sights to take you back to the 90s

From the chain stores we miss to small shops which nestled in the side streets away from the town centre, these photos take a nostalgic walk through Blackpool remembering how it all looked 30 years ago.
By Claire Lark
Published 25th Feb 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 09:14 GMT

Queen Street, Topping Street, Birley Street, Abingdon Street – they are all there, as well as others with plenty of faces too. You might see yourself in the crowds. And look at the cars from back in the day, they will have you reminiscing over what is a nostalgic era.

Another from Birley Street after its pedestrianisation. This could be towards the end of the 90s, possibly early 2000s. Remember Leather Kingdom and United Colours of Benetton on the right?

1. Streets and views in the 90s

Another from Birley Street after its pedestrianisation. This could be towards the end of the 90s, possibly early 2000s. Remember Leather Kingdom and United Colours of Benetton on the right?

The Strand in 1993. Chloe, a women's fashion store on the corner with Kelly's Bar to the left and Strand Restaurant

2. Streets and views in the 90s

The Strand in 1993. Chloe, a women's fashion store on the corner with Kelly's Bar to the left and Strand Restaurant

The Coffee Pot and its outdoor tables with Thomas Cook and Barclays Bank beyond in Birley Street

3. Streets and views in the 90s

The Coffee Pot and its outdoor tables with Thomas Cook and Barclays Bank beyond in Birley Street

Queen Street in 1991 when it was a shopping district. Today the area is a thriving hub for bars and restaurants

4. Streets and views in the 90s

Queen Street in 1991 when it was a shopping district. Today the area is a thriving hub for bars and restaurants

This scene looks down Corporation Street towards the Grand Theatre. The entrance to Birley Street is on the left. This was possibly mid-90s. Note the queue to the cash machine at the Nat West

5. Streets and views in the 90s

This scene looks down Corporation Street towards the Grand Theatre. The entrance to Birley Street is on the left. This was possibly mid-90s. Note the queue to the cash machine at the Nat West

Roadworks underway in this photo of Abingdon Street looking towards Talbot Road in April 1991

6. Streets and views in the 90s

Roadworks underway in this photo of Abingdon Street looking towards Talbot Road in April 1991

