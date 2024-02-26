Blackpool was enjoying its heyday with millions of people choosing it for holidays. The entertainment industry boomed and changes to Blackpool's infrastructure were afoot. These great picture of our fabulous town are a step back in time...
People enjoying a day out in Blackpool, 1966, at the side of the paddling pool on the prom. It's long gone and is now the site of the world's largest mirror ball. Carole Green, who loaned the photo and whose family are pictured, said: "We spent many a happy hour playing in the area"
They did like to be beside the seaside in August 1965 as deckchairs dominated the beach and the ice cream kiosks did brisk business
Terminal building 1965, with (left) a gallant chap
shielding two nuns from the rain
Locarno Ballroom 1965
Flashback to 1965 when the Locarno New World Ballroom and the ground floor Top Rank Tenpin Bowl had yet to open
Out in Stanley Park promoting the 1965 Gang Show at the Jubilee Theatre