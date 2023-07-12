News you can trust since 1873
25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1965 including The Beatles at the ABC

These pictures are straight from the Swinging Sixties in the middle of an important decade in history.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

Blackpool was enjoying its heyday with millions of people choosing it for holidays. The entertainment industry boomed – including gigs with The Beatles and changes to the landscape were afoot.

John Lennon and George Harrison take a stroll whilst in Blackpool for their performance at the ABC, August 1965

1. Blackpool, 1965

John Lennon and George Harrison take a stroll whilst in Blackpool for their performance at the ABC, August 1965 Photo: Submit

Red Bank Road, Bispham 1965

2. Blackpool, 1965

Red Bank Road, Bispham 1965 Photo: submit

An aerial view of the Winter Gardens

3. Blackpool, 1965

An aerial view of the Winter Gardens Photo: George Freston

Blackpool Dreadnought - oldest tram's last appearance in February 1965

4. Blackpool, 1965

Blackpool Dreadnought - oldest tram's last appearance in February 1965 Photo: staff

English pop singer Eden Kane, who later acted under his real name, Richard Sarstedt, on stage at the Rainbow Theatre in Blackpool

5. Blackpool, 1965

English pop singer Eden Kane, who later acted under his real name, Richard Sarstedt, on stage at the Rainbow Theatre in Blackpool Photo: Keystone

Holidaymakers riding donkeys

6. Blackpool, 1965

Holidaymakers riding donkeys Photo: George Freston

The South Seas themed Bali Ha'l Bar at the Mecca Locarno in March 1965

7. Blackpool, 1965

The South Seas themed Bali Ha'l Bar at the Mecca Locarno in March 1965 Photo: staff

Some of the crew of HMS Blackpool, anchored one mile off Central Pier, were stranded ashore in the town because of high winds and rough seas

8. Blackpool, 1965

Some of the crew of HMS Blackpool, anchored one mile off Central Pier, were stranded ashore in the town because of high winds and rough seas Photo: staff

