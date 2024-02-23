News you can trust since 1873
19 of the best Blackpool retro pictures at Brannigans in the 90s and 00s

These photos are all from Brannigans in the 1990s and 2000s when Blackpool nightlife was booming.

By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT

The dancefloor at the iconic Brannigans, bounced to the sounds of local DJ’s. Everyone knew the venue. A prime site in the heart of Blackpool and right on the seafront, it was a meeting place for the locals. And holidaymakers loved it too. The photos pick up on packed nights on the dancefloor, theme nights and a re-opening. Of course Brannigans is still is a hot spot for nightlife and events at its prominent venue in Market Street.

On the dancefloor

Revellers soak up the Brannigans atmosphere

Chris Berry, Karl Harrison, Guy Gillespie and Mike Seno at Brannigans in Blackpool. The bar has won the The Weekend Entertainment Awards 2006 Best Live Venue award.

A night out with your mates in Brannigans - how could you beat that?

General Manager Taz Shah at Brannigans bar in Blackpool

Re-opening of Brannigans, Market Street, Blackpool. Jenna Swift (left) and Natalie Threlfall

