41 evocative Blackpool street scenes from the 1920s to 1990s including the town centre and Central Drive

A delve into the archives revealed some cracking pictures of Blackpool streets.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT

They go right back to the 1920s through to the more recent years of the 1990s. Much has changed, some streets have vanished completely whilst others have been redeveloped. Others remain almost untouched, except for the shop names and the cars...

This is the stretch of Central Drive between Grasmere Road and Bethesda Road in 1992. There had been 69 accidents in the previous five years. Alterations were planned to make the road safer

Ashfield Road

This is the junction of Church Road and Kenilworth Road in March 1980

Church Street, Blackpool in 1937. This photo shows cottages being demolished to make way for the Art Deco building which housed TH Bennett garage and car showroom

Can anyone put a name to this Blackpool street?

New traffic lights in operation on Central Drive with the Westmorland Avenue and Queen Victoria Road junction on the right

