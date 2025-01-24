It’s legendary for its nightlife and locals who like a pint or two could take their pick. Whether it was the pub on the corner, a new wine bar in town or one of Blackpool’s fabulous nightclubs, no excuse was ever needed for a night out. These pictures remember the pubs, the punters and the landlords.
1. Blackpool Pub Life
Wheatsheaf (Talbot Road, Blackpool)party night. (Gazette Pub Challenge winners). From left, Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar | National World
2. Blackpool Pub Life
Lady GaGa in the Devonshire Arms pub in Blackpool | submit
3. Blackpool Pub Life
Customers enjoy the Beer Festival the Saddle Pub | National World
4. Blackpool Pub Life
Contestants in the karaoke competition being held at The Royal pub on Marton Drive, Blackpool | National World
5. Blackpool Pub Life
Landlady of the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square Blackpool, Caroline Colbourne | National World
6. Blackpool Pub Life
Blackpool fans watching the Blackpool v Yeovil play-off final match at Cahoots bar in Blackpool | National World
