Despite its chequered reputation through the years, it remains one of Blackpool’s oldest buildings.

Built as a grand manor house in 1869 by a Mr JH Horrocks, it was used for lavish parties to entertain friends and colleagues. It’s unusual castle construction is still appealing to tourists, but your memories of the Norbreck reflect it’s reputation.

Commenting on our Facebook post, Steven Cross thought it was a blot on the landscape whilst Debbie Ann Sewell said: “It was never a nice hotel, riddled with damp issues in the '70s. I used to swimming there on a Saturday morning and it's was grotty then!”

Sandra Keanely said she had a friend in the early 80’s who worked in the kitchen. “We would go round and get bacon and sausage for breakfast and he’d give us the mini jams and marmalade.” Whatever your thoughts, these pictures rewind the decades, particularly the 90s and 00s – remember Copper Face Jacks?

Norbreck Castle Hotel as it was in 1996

Heventeen, a teenage disco, queues outside in 2003

Refurbishments which took place in 2004 show one of the standard rooms

Reception area of the Principal Health and Fitness Centre in 2002

Queen of the Castle, 84 year-old Joan Short, who was retiring from the Norbreck Castle Hotel after 42 years

Professional boxing at Norcalympia, Norbreck Castle Hotel. Jane Couch celebrates with her 'hero' Brian London