49 legendary scenes from 1990s nightclubs in Blackpool in the memorable days of sticky floors and glow sticks

Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:16 BST

These amazing pictures remember nights out just as they were in the 1990s.

Without a mobile phone in night they pulsed with energy, lights, and the unmistakable sound of dance anthems.

The town centre was alive with revellers, pouring into legendary spots like The Palace, Heaven & Hell, and The Tache.

Sticky floors, glow sticks, and thumping basslines were part of it - it was loud, slightly chaotic, and unforgettable.

There was a raw magic in those nights — a carefree spirit that felt endless. For many, Blackpool in the '90s wasn’t just a night out — it was a rite of passage.

Zone, Blackpool

1. Zone, Blackpool

Zone, Blackpool | 1990s nightclubs

The opening of Heaven and Hell, queue stretched round to Bank Hey Street

2. 1990s nighclubs

The opening of Heaven and Hell, queue stretched round to Bank Hey Street | National World

Two of the DJs at DJ's nightclub on Central Pier, Chris Barnard (left) and Funki B.

3. 1990s nightclubs

Two of the DJs at DJ's nightclub on Central Pier, Chris Barnard (left) and Funki B. | National World

Clubbers at The Tache

4. 1990s nightclubs

Clubbers at The Tache | National World

Another scene outside Heaven and Hell on opening night

5. 1990s nightclubs

Another scene outside Heaven and Hell on opening night | National World

The Spicy Girls, at the Palace Nightclub, Blackpool. From left, Caryn, Natalie, Alicia, Haidee and Sally.

6. 1990s nightclubs

The Spicy Girls, at the Palace Nightclub, Blackpool. From left, Caryn, Natalie, Alicia, Haidee and Sally. | National World

