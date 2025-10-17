It was 1950 and our town was thriving as a premier holiday resort. The stars were in town for summer seasons, holidaymakers packed the seafront, new schools were built and school children watched TV for the first time.
Lots of street scenes and people pictures included in a gallery of memories.
Dickson Road, 1950 Photo: National World
Jugs of tea for the beach, oysters and - of course Blackpool rock - was waiting for the crowds on the Golden Mile. Photo: Ross Parry Photo: Ross Parry
Blackpool North Station, Dickson Road entrance with the Odeon Cinema on the left Photo: staff
The Brighton Hydro Hotel which is now the Colonial Hotel on Blackpool Promenade Photo: submit
St John's Ambulance Headquarters on St Andrew's Road North in 1950 Photo: submit
Anna Neagle and Frankie Vaughan in Blackpool in the 1950s Photo: Submit