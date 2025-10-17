31 astonishing retro photos of Blackpool in 1950 showing town streets, daily life and a bygone era

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Oct 2025, 13:39 BST

These incredible pictures round-up Blackpool in a golden age.

It was 1950 and our town was thriving as a premier holiday resort. The stars were in town for summer seasons, holidaymakers packed the seafront, new schools were built and school children watched TV for the first time.

Lots of street scenes and people pictures included in a gallery of memories.

ICYMI: 19 iconic photos transporting you back to 1990s Blackpool and a lost landmark you will remember

41 recognisable street scenes to take you on a journey through Blackpool 1920s to 1990s

21 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool shops that will remind you of the town's past

Dickson Road, 1950

1. Blackpool, 1950

Dickson Road, 1950 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Jugs of tea for the beach, oysters and - of course Blackpool rock - was waiting for the crowds on the Golden Mile. Photo: Ross Parry

2. Blackpool, 1950

Jugs of tea for the beach, oysters and - of course Blackpool rock - was waiting for the crowds on the Golden Mile. Photo: Ross Parry Photo: Ross Parry

Photo Sales
Blackpool North Station, Dickson Road entrance with the Odeon Cinema on the left

3. Blackpool, 1950

Blackpool North Station, Dickson Road entrance with the Odeon Cinema on the left Photo: staff

Photo Sales
The Brighton Hydro Hotel which is now the Colonial Hotel on Blackpool Promenade

4. Blackpool, 1950

The Brighton Hydro Hotel which is now the Colonial Hotel on Blackpool Promenade Photo: submit

Photo Sales
St John's Ambulance Headquarters on St Andrew's Road North in 1950

5. Blackpool, 1950

St John's Ambulance Headquarters on St Andrew's Road North in 1950 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Anna Neagle and Frankie Vaughan in Blackpool in the 1950s

6. Blackpool, 1950

Anna Neagle and Frankie Vaughan in Blackpool in the 1950s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HolidaymakersBlackpoolTVSchoolsPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice