Kids spent hours riding BMX bikes, skateboarding or playing games like tig (or tag) in the streets.

The music was electric, with cassette tapes and boom boxes blasting Madonna and Michael Jackson.

The movies of the decade were ET, The Goonies and Back to the Future - they became instant classics. Video games were a big part of childhoos with arcades and consoles and as the Internet hadn’t happened, kids socialised face-to-face.

In Blackpool it was the time of the Sandcastle, BMX tracks, King King at the Tower and so much more. Join me as I remember things you could do in Blackpool in the 1980s that you can't do anymore.

1 . Growing up in Blackpool, 80s Go to Professor Peabody's Play Place. This was in 1983. Magician Paul Daniels in the ball pool at the opening of the centre | National World Photo Sales

2 . Growing up in Blackpool, 80s Seafront roadshow - this was what Saturday mornings were made for - Saturday Superstore on the prom in 1986 | National World Photo Sales

3 . Growing up in Blackpool, 80s Catch a bus from Blackpool bus station, central to Saturday afternoon shopping | National World Photo Sales

4 . Growing up in Blackpool, 80s Test your skills on the ice at the Icedrome at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. This was 1984 | National World Photo Sales

5 . Growing up in Blackpool, 80s Take part in North Pier Birdman Competition in 1987. The first hang-glider entry drops like a stone and is quickly rescued by Blackpool Sub-Aqua Club | National World Photo Sales

6 . Growing up in Blackpool, 80s For those in Fleetwood - watch the RoRo ferries come and go. This was February 1986 | National World Photo Sales