I can't believe this was how they did it : 17 hair-raising retro pics of workers maintaining Blackpool Tower

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 08:27 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 08:38 BST

If you haven’t a head for heights, even looking at these might turn you to jelly.

But our incredible Blackpool Tower has been continuously maintained through the years. Some of these brilliant pictures show workmen perched precariously between the iron girders, paint brushes and riveting tools in hand keeping our tower at its best. I genuinely don't know how they did it, no harnesses either in most of the photos.

23rd February 1937: A riveter carrying out repairs to the Blackpool Tower in preparation for the coming holiday season

1. Keeping our tower at its best

23rd February 1937: A riveter carrying out repairs to the Blackpool Tower in preparation for the coming holiday season Photo: George W. Hales

There's not a hard hat in sight for this brave chap painting away almost at the very top of Blackpool Tower in 1953

2. Keeping our tower at its best

There's not a hard hat in sight for this brave chap painting away almost at the very top of Blackpool Tower in 1953 Photo: Historical

Another lick of paint should do it. These workmen are almost as close as you can get to the flagpole on Blackpool Tower, 1960s

3. Keeping Blackpool Tower at its best

Another lick of paint should do it. These workmen are almost as close as you can get to the flagpole on Blackpool Tower, 1960s Photo: Archive

Rigger Mark Smith puts the first touch of gold on the very top of the Tower for Blackpool Tower centenary, 1994

4. Keeping our tower looking its best

Rigger Mark Smith puts the first touch of gold on the very top of the Tower for Blackpool Tower centenary, 1994 Photo: National World

Right at the top - restoring the turret

5. Keeping our Tower at its best

Right at the top - restoring the turret Photo: Submit

15th August 1934 - Workmen balanced high above the street and the beach on the struts of the town during repair work

6. Keeping our Tower at its best

15th August 1934 - Workmen balanced high above the street and the beach on the struts of the town during repair work Photo: Fox Photos

