But our incredible Blackpool Tower has been continuously maintained through the years. Some of these brilliant pictures show workmen perched precariously between the iron girders, paint brushes and riveting tools in hand keeping our tower at its best. I genuinely don't know how they did it, no harnesses either in most of the photos.
23rd February 1937: A riveter carrying out repairs to the Blackpool Tower in preparation for the coming holiday season Photo: George W. Hales
There's not a hard hat in sight for this brave chap painting away almost at the very top of Blackpool Tower in 1953 Photo: Historical
Another lick of paint should do it. These workmen are almost as close as you can get to the flagpole on Blackpool Tower, 1960s Photo: Archive
Rigger Mark Smith puts the first touch of gold on the very top of the Tower for Blackpool Tower centenary, 1994 Photo: National World
Right at the top - restoring the turret Photo: Submit
15th August 1934 - Workmen balanced high above the street and the beach on the struts of the town during repair work Photo: Fox Photos