45 retro pictures taken at Blackpool schools between 2003 and 2005 from St Kentigern's Primary to Collegiate High

These brilliant pictures span the years 2003 to 2005 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT

From music, dance and drama to baking bread, inspection celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up three years of memories. You might be pictured…

1. School Memories 2003-2005

Pupils at Palatine School in Blackpool arrive at school with heavy bags to illustrate how children were damaging their backs by taking too much to school. Pic L-R: Alex Judge, Kayne Dickinson, Rebecca Holland, Shannen Cooper and Sam Valentine Photo: Rob Lock

2. School Memories 2003-2005

Collegiate High School get Busy Planting trees in the school grounds Photo: Submit

3. School Memories 2003-2005

St George's High school Year 8 netball team. At the back, Elyse Cottrell, Kayleigh Senrle Hayley Thompson and Katie Buckley with Luchia Gray, Hannah Johnston and Reanna Lee at the front Photo: Mike Foster

4. School Memories 2003-2005

Year 5 pupils at Boundary School learned about the need for proper hand-washing when the Patient and Public Information Forum (PPI) brought in a UV machine which shows up any bacteria on the skin. 9 year-old Louise Garside with School Nurse Jackie Hallows Photo: Rob Lock

5. School Memories 2003-2005

Blackpool Civic Trust Awards at Blackpool Town Hall, presented by the Mayor of Blackpool Councillor Maxine Callow. St Bernadettes Catholic Primary School receive the junior environmental award for recycling. From left, Nicole Burke, Coral Bawden, Olivia Dowling, Lauren Brown (front), Peter Silcock, The Mayor, Matthew Jones, Abigail Short (front), Elaine Smith, Rebekah Thompson, Lauren Wilson and Conaill MacCormac Photo: Bill Johnson

6. School Memories 2003-2005

Pupils at Anchorsholme Primary School celebrate after their school joined the OFSTED hall of fame, one of only 234 in the country to have two consecutive 'outstanding' inspections. Pictured in the foreground are Head Mike Bryan with Head Boy and Girl Christopher Morris and Melanie Kane, 2005 Photo: Rob Lock

