These incredible pictures capture a couple of years in the 1970s, moments which define an era

Through the eyes of the camera lens, photographers were out and about in 1974 and 1975 to capture moments in Blackpool which we can now reminisce over. It's a long time ago - 50 years - and things have changed. There are Christmas shopping pictures, how our streets looked, children, football and schools. You might remember some of the scenes...

Adelaide Street near Houndshill in 1974

1. Blackpool 1974-1975

Adelaide Street near Houndshill in 1974 | National World

Police escourting Manchester United supporters through the streets of Blackpool for the match at Bloomfield Road in October 1974

2. Blackpool 1974-75

Police escourting Manchester United supporters through the streets of Blackpool for the match at Bloomfield Road in October 1974 | National World

The Fylde Water Board, on Sefton Street which occupied this site until it's demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre. Courtesy of Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.

3. Blackpool 1974-75

The Fylde Water Board, on Sefton Street which occupied this site until it's demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre. Courtesy of Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown. | National World

WH Smith

4. Blackpool 1974-75

WH Smith | National World

Fleetwood Docks 1974

5. Blackpool 1974-75

Fleetwood Docks 1974 | National World

A large crowd of fans and a large jam butty greeted comedian Ken Dodd when he arrived in Blackpool in March 1974. Ken was here for the official opening of a new cafe, the Chuck Wagon in Deansgate, owned by Gerard Naprous and his partner Tina

6. Blackpool 1974-75

A large crowd of fans and a large jam butty greeted comedian Ken Dodd when he arrived in Blackpool in March 1974. Ken was here for the official opening of a new cafe, the Chuck Wagon in Deansgate, owned by Gerard Naprous and his partner Tina | National World

