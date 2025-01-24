25 most memorable historic railway pictures taken in Blackpool in days gone by

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 07:27 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 07:40 BST

Blackpool is entwined with railway tracks through its two main stations and elsewhere across the Fylde Coast.

Before the advent of motoring, travelling by train was one of the more popular modes of transport and our corner of the world had a whole network of stations dotted around the area. Blackpool had three large stations. Dave Hanson said: This was when Blackpool had 3 grand stations.....not the cold, soulless, dull, lifeless overpriced cafe station that Blackpool is left with. Do you agree with him? Do you still remember the bustling stations we once had? These pictures go back to the early days as well as the more recent past with some reminding us of the days of steam.

Blackpool North Railway Station. Dickson Road entrance, 1960s

1. Lost Railway Scenes

Blackpool North Railway Station. Dickson Road entrance, 1960s | library

Lost scenes of our railway stations

Lost scenes of our railway stations

Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak is another of Poulton's long established pubs and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings.

Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak is another of Poulton's long established pubs and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings.

Building works at Poulton Railway Station in the 90s

Building works at Poulton Railway Station in the 90s

Poulton Railway Station

Poulton Railway Station

