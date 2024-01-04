News you can trust since 1873
21 fantastic Blackpool pictures from 1995 including Oasis and Noel Gallagher, Miss Blackpool and Sooty

1995 was quite a year in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Oct 2023, 10:02 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:58 GMT

It was when Oasis famously played the Empress Ballroom, when Blackpool Airport opened a new terminal and the Bee Gees switched on the Illuminations. Teachers descended on Blackpool for a conference over class sizes and Sooty was in town. Can you remember 1995? These might jog your memory…

Contestants in the Miss Blackpool contest in 1995 cross Talbot Square

1. Blackpool, 1995

Contestants in the Miss Blackpool contest in 1995 cross Talbot Square Photo: National World

Noel Gallagher performing with Oasis in October 1995 at Empress Ballroom

2. Blackpool, 1995

Noel Gallagher performing with Oasis in October 1995 at Empress Ballroom Photo: Submit

Blackpool called out the guards to make sure everyone was having a good time. After declaring itself an independent principality of fun, the resort hoped to carry on laughing by setting up chuckle check points around the town. Drivers in the resort's main car park complex were greeted by smile sergeants Jenny Clays and Andrea Lew and chuckle corporal Peter Oliver, who reminded them of the town's charter of fun

3. Blackpool, 1995

Blackpool called out the guards to make sure everyone was having a good time. After declaring itself an independent principality of fun, the resort hoped to carry on laughing by setting up chuckle check points around the town. Drivers in the resort's main car park complex were greeted by smile sergeants Jenny Clays and Andrea Lew and chuckle corporal Peter Oliver, who reminded them of the town's charter of fun Photo: National World

Blackpool Lights switch on -1995 , sea of hands for Bee Gees

4. Blackpool, 1995

Blackpool Lights switch on -1995 , sea of hands for Bee Gees Photo: National World

Blackpool v Wigan Athletic Marsden Cup clash. Roberto Martinez scores a goal

5. Blackpool, 1995

Blackpool v Wigan Athletic Marsden Cup clash. Roberto Martinez scores a goal Photo: submit

More than 1,700 delegates gathered at Blackpool's Winter Gardens to debate the biggest crisis to hit the teaching profession in the 1990s. The National Union of Teachers' executive was facing a battle over a proposed one-day strike over rising class sizes. Pictured: Lancashire teachers at the NUT conference in Blackpool. From left, Mandy Howarth, Susan Bartlett, Frank Shuttleworth and Stephanie Bray

6. Blackpool, 1995

More than 1,700 delegates gathered at Blackpool's Winter Gardens to debate the biggest crisis to hit the teaching profession in the 1990s. The National Union of Teachers' executive was facing a battle over a proposed one-day strike over rising class sizes. Pictured: Lancashire teachers at the NUT conference in Blackpool. From left, Mandy Howarth, Susan Bartlett, Frank Shuttleworth and Stephanie Bray Photo: National World

