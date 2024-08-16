Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the family of six-year-old Southport victim Bebe King get ready to say one final goodbye to her callous trolls have used it as a platform to try and make money.

Scammers have targeted her funeral, which is to be held tomorrow at St Cuthbert’s Church, offering access to an apparent livestream.

Online accounts began circulating on social media promising to provide live stream access to the service in return for likes, follows and even donations. Anyone who sees such posts circulating is asked not to share/like then and to report them immediately.

Bebe King, aged six, was killed in a mass stabbing in Southport. | Family handout

Bebe King died along with Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe after the stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the Merseyside town on 29 July.

The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. | The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murder of the three girls at the Hart Space in Southport.

Massam and Marshall Independent Funeral Directors have spoken for Bebe’s family and politely asked that the area immediately surrounding St Cuthbert’s church be avoided for the morning of the funeral. They said: “The funeral procession will be able to be observed for anyone wishing to pay their respects from Preston New Road (beginning from North Road) at 10:20am up to Cambridge Road (adjacent to Denmark Road) at approximately 10:45 and we would ask that from this point the family are left in peace.

“We invite those not in attendance at the service to think of Bebe’s family and perhaps light a candle at 11am to keep them in your minds.” Her funeral will be a celebration of her life with mourners asked to wear bright colours. Bebe’s family wish for the occasion to be a special and private opportunity for those who knew her best to honour her life in the comfort of privacy and without intrusion.

Family flowers only, but donations in lieu of flowers are being gratefully received for the Snowdrop Bereavement Team at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

In the wake of the tragedy many communities united to raise money to help the families with funeral costs with Taylor Swift fans also rasising over £275,000 for for the stabbing victims. Southport's Pleasureland owner Norman Wallis is aiming to raise £1m for charity in the wake of the recent fatal stabbings in Southport by holding a music and entertainment day on Sunday, September 1.

The proceeds will go to hospitals in the region and the North West Air Ambulance.