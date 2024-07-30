Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three girls who were killed in a deadly knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club have been named by police, as families paid tribute to their “little girl” and “princess”.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in the incident in Southport on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured, police said.

Merseyside Police name the victims of fatal Southport stabbings - they are Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. | Merseyside Police

In a statement, Bebe’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Bebe King, six | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

The family of Alice also paid tribute to their “princess”.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, | Merseyside Police

They said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

Police said all three families are being supported by specialist officers.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, | Merseyside Police

The fully booked club for children, which was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the stabbings have said.

US singer Swift said she is “completely in shock” after the “horror” of the knife attack.