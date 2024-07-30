Taylor Swift breaks silence over Southport stabbings
The singer, 34, said in a handwritten post on Instagram that she was in ‘complete shock’.
She said: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.
"These were just little kids at a dance class.
"I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."
Two children were killed and nine others have been injured - six of them critically - after a knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in Southport yesterday morning.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was "horrendous and deeply shocking", Dozens of police cars, vans, fire engines and ambulances were also assembled a short distance away at a local school.
A 17-year-old boy from Banks in Lancashire, born in Cardiff, Wales, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
