Breaking

Taylor Swift breaks silence over Southport stabbings

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:03 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 11:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Taylor Swift says she is "completely in shock" after children attending a dance class inspired by her music were attacked in Southport.

The singer, 34, said in a handwritten post on Instagram that she was in ‘complete shock’.

Taylor Swift has announced her shock at the tragic news.Taylor Swift has announced her shock at the tragic news.
Taylor Swift has announced her shock at the tragic news. | Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

She said: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Taylor Swift tribute to Southport stabbing victims.Taylor Swift tribute to Southport stabbing victims.
Taylor Swift tribute to Southport stabbing victims. | Eleanor Barlow/PA Wire/Taylor Swift

Two children were killed and nine others have been injured - six of them critically - after a knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in Southport yesterday morning.

Police at the scene on Monday.Police at the scene on Monday.
Police at the scene on Monday. | UGC

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was "horrendous and deeply shocking", Dozens of police cars, vans, fire engines and ambulances were also assembled a short distance away at a local school.

A 17-year-old boy from Banks in Lancashire, born in Cardiff, Wales, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Related topics:Taylor SwiftInstagramLancashireWalesCardiff

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.