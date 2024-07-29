Southport stabbings: two children dead, nine injured and Lancashire teenager arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two children have died and nine others have been injured - six of them critically - after a knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in Southport, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

The force said a 17-year-old from the West Lancashire village of Banks - but originally from Cardiff - remained in custody late on Monday afternoon having been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

It follows an incident that has been likened by one local to something out of a "horror movie".

Two adults are also critically ill after the stabbings, which occurred at around 11.50am at a property on Hart Street in Southport.

Banks is around five miles away from the scene of the attack.

In a statement issued at 5.25pm, Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that a 17-year-old male from Banks, who was arrested in connection to the stabbing in Southport this morning, Monday 29th July, remains in police custody and will be questioned about the incident.

“At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing.

“We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Any updates will be provided to the public when available.

“Communities can also follow Merseyside Police on social media for updates and if they want to submit information, they can do so on the Merseyside Police website or Crimestoppers.”

One witness told the PA news agency that he called the police to an address behind The Hart Space studios, where the yoga class - for children aged between six and 11 - was taking place.

A local councillor said he had attended the scene in Southport on Monday where a police officer had told him a child had died following the attack.

When asked if he could confirm the death of a child, the councillor told PA: "That is my understanding of the situation."

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had so far treated eight patients with stab injuries, who were taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital , Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.

Witnesses described hearing "screaming" and seeing bleeding children running from the scene.

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs, said he believed that six or seven "young girls" had been stabbed.

"It is like a scene from a horror movie,” Mr Parry said.

"Police have got him,

"It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport."

A large police cordon is in place around the building with police officers guarding either end.

Officers and vehicles could be seen from a distance inside the cordon, including scenes-of-crime officers in white boiler suits.

Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop in Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him: "Boss, get to the shop!"

He said: "I saw seven to 10 kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

"They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere,” said Mr Varathan, indicating the neck, back and chest area.

"They were all aged about 10. One of them was really seriously injured.

"I hope they will be okay. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery.

"Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife."

One resident, who lives on Hart Street but did not want to be named, said he was at home about midday when a woman pulled up outside in her car, screaming.

He said: "She was screaming 'my daughter's been stabbed'.

"The woman was in hysterics. Then two police cars rushed up the street the other way.

"It was a mum with her 10-year-old daughter who had been stabbed.

"I helped to get her back up to where the police cars and ambulances were.

"She didn't look great, but my focus was on getting her back up the street to get help.

"When I got back up the street there were a couple of kids on the floor being seen to by paramedics and, as I came back, more police cars were going down and more ambulances gradually started to arrive."

Another local parent said: "My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.

"She ran away and she's safe."

Alder Hey declared a major incident and asked parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it was urgent.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was "horrendous and deeply shocking", Dozens of police cars, vans, fire engines and ambulances were also assembled a short distance away at a local school.