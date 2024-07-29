Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police have detained a man after eight people, including children, were stabbed in Southport today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the mass stabbing at an address in Hart Street, Southport around 11.50am this morning.

Merseyside Police have declared a ‘major incident’ and confirmed the suspected knifeman has been detained and a knife seized. The force said “there is no wider threat to the public”.

Eight casualties, including children, have been treated for stab injuries, said North West Ambulance Service. They were treated at the scene before they were taken to hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Picture taken with permission posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, by @chauffeurWest of emergency services at the scene on Hart Street, Southport, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing | @ChauffeurWest/PA Wire

Merseyside Police have not confirmed their ages - or the extent of their injuries - at this stage.

A spokesperson for the force said: “There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least 20 police cars at the scene, as well as also a number of ambulances and fire engines.

Hart Street has been cordoned off and there are reports of the air ambulance landing in a field behind Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “"We are attending a major incident on Hart Street in Southport following reports of multiple stabbings in which the trust has dispatched multiple resources.

"We are assessing the situation and working with our emergency partners.

"Please follow our social media and @merseysidepolice for further updates."

Merseyside's Police & Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell shared a statement on X this afternoon.

She said: "Like everyone, I am deeply shocked and concerned about the major incident in #Southport this morning.

"An arrest has been made and there is no wider risk to the public.

"I would urge people to be careful about what they share online and not to speculate about this incident.