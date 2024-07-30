This video More videos

Doorbell video footage shows a masked figure pacing outside a house before a deadly knife attack in Southport which left two children dead and others fighting for their lives.

The chilling video shows a person wearing a green hoodie and a face covering whilst pacing outside a house which was later raided by armed officers.

The video was reportedly filmed just 20 minutes before the horrific attack on a group of children attending a dance class in Hart Street, Southport at around 11.50am.

Two children were killed and nine others were injured in the attack, leaving six of them in a critical condition.

Two adults were also stabbed and left in a serious condition after they tried to protect the children from the knifeman who stormed into at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event held at a community centre the seaside town.

Merseyside Police said they arrested a 17-year-old man from Banks, Lancashire, in connection with the stabbings and he remains in police custody.

The force says it has ruled out terrorism, but the teenage knifeman’s motive remains unclear.

The teenager continues to be quizzed by police following the “ferocious” knife attack.