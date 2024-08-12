Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family, friends, members of the public and uniformed staff from the emergency services lined the street as a horse-drawn carriage carried the coffin of nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Southport on Sunday for the funeral of one of the three young girls killed in a mass stabbing in the coastal town last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, died from her injuries in hospital after the horrific attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for primary school children on Hart Street.

Seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and six-year-old Bebe King were also killed in the attack, which shocked the quiet residential neighbourhood and impacted the whole of the UK.

Alice's funeral took place at St Patrick's Catholic Church, in Southport, on Sunday. Her parents Sergio and Alexandra were joined by family and friends as members of the public lined Marshside Road as the funeral cortege arrived, along with about 30 uniformed police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those who also gathered to pay their respects were Serena Kennedy, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, along with uniformed officers from the police and the ambulance and fire services.

The funeral procession of nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguiar arrives for her funeral, a victim of last week's knife attack in Southport, outside St Patrick's Catholic Church. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The coffin of nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguiar is carried out of her funeral at St Patrick's Catholic Church. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Mourners gather for the funeral of nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguiar, a victim of last week's knife attack in Southport, outside St Patrick's Catholic Church. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Pink ribbons and balloons were tied to lampposts and garden walls. Applause broke out as the carriage - drawn by two white horses sporting orange and white plumes - containing the youngster's white coffin approached the church entrance. Several hundred people packed into the church while more listened outside as the service was relayed on loudspeakers.

In an address to their daughter given on their behalf, Alice's parents said: "Dear Alice, you were our perfect dream child, everything was idyllic from the moment you arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A good girl, with strong values and kind nature. A lover of animals and an environmentalist in the making. You moved our world with your confidence and empathy. Playful energetic, friendly, and always so respectful.

"Being around you was a privilege, we cherished every milestone. You completed us. In nine short years we never needed time off from you. We never gave up our time for anything that didn't involve you too. And if we did, we'd always do it separately so you could have one of us always next to you."

They went on: "We feel shocked, unimaginable pain, we miss you. From time to time, the pin drops. When mommy says 'good night, Sergio, good night Alice' and then it hits us all over again. We don't hear you back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Moving forward will be hard. Some days are better than others, but none will be perfect. Some moments we are weak and we say wild things. But we made a promise to always be there for each other in moments of despair, a pinky promise. We share a strong bond and we'll always have each other to rely on. We won't be alone.

"We are surrounded by a wonderful community and their full support, family and friends, neighbours, work colleagues, the wonderful servicemen and women who serve the community, your school, your church and all your friends and their parents. We have the full support of the country and the privilege of multiplying that by two. For that, we're thankful.

"For now, our beloved Angel, keep dancing, mummy and daddy will always, always love you."