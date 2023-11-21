Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool reopens following temporary closure after boy, 10, receives fatal electric shock
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade has reopened following the tragic death of 10-year-old Jack Piper-Sheach earlier this year.
The youngster, who had been in Blackpool for the illuminations switch on, was found unresponsive in the reception area at around 10.40pm on Sunday, September 3.
His injuries were consistent with him having received a “high voltage of electricity”, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
He was first taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital before being transferred to Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool.
Jack sadly died four days later on September 7 with his family by his bedside.
The hotel said they were “heartbroken by the news” and that their “thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time.”
“We will continue to provide the relevant authorities any assistance they need to carry out their investigations,” a spokesman for Tiffany’s Hotel added.
“The safety and comfort of our guests remains our number one priority and therefore we have taken the decision to voluntarily close whilst the investigations and our own inspections take place.”
Tiffany’s voluntarily ceased trading and worked alongside Blackpool Council while health and safety officers investigated the incident.
The hotel was later told it would not be permitted to reopen until “specified works” had been completed.
The council did not tell the Gazette what type of works were being undertaken.
Council officers said they would visit the hotel for an inspection and make a decision on whether the hotel could reopen once the works had been completed.
It has since been confirmed that the hotel reopened earlier this month and bookings are open once again.
Blackpool Council has been approached for comment.