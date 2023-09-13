A Blackpool hotel thanked guests for their “tremendous support” after it was forced to temporarily close following the death of a boy who suffered an electric shock onsite.

Police said the boy’s injuries were “consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity.”

The boy, later named as Jack Piper-Sheach from Wales, was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Tiffany’s Hotel thanks guests after it was forced to temporarily close following the death of a 10-year-old boy (Picture by Pat Hurst/PA Wire)

He sadly died in hospital with his family by his bedside on Thursday (September 7).

A spokesman for the hotel said: “We have remained closed whilst assisting the HSE closely with their investigation.

“We are grateful to Blackpool Council and the HSE for their valued time and guidance throughout.”

The boy died in hospital after receiving an electric shock in the reception area of the hotel (Credit: Google)

“All guests with affected bookings during this period were contacted as soon as possible after the decision to close was made and offered alternate dates or refunds.

“The closure has impacted dozens of bookings but we have found tremendous support and understanding of the situation from our guests which we sincerely thank them for.”

Hotel bosses confirmed on Wednesday (September 13) that they were working to get the hotel open again “as soon as [they] are able to.”

They added work in the reception area of the hotel was mostly complete, and apart from regular ongoing maintenance, refurbishment works would not hold up the reopening.

“Some of our 60-strong team are working remotely whilst others will still be required at the hotel,” the spokesman added.

“Each of the hotel’s 100+ rooms are covered by a state-of-the-art fire alarm system which was installed in the last three years.

“It is sensitive and sophisticated enough to identify a person smoking and tell us in which room.

“As is standard practice for modern alarm systems, they are monitored internally by our 24-hour reception who are trained to elevate any emergencies to the relevant services.”

Following an initial police investigation, the matter was passed to the local authority.

The Health and Safety Executive confirmed they have provided assistance through the use of specialist inspectors, but they are not actively involved in the decision making on the investigation.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “The investigation is still ongoing and at this stage we are unable to predict when the hotel will be able to reopen.

“We are carrying out the investigation and officers from the Health and Safety Executive have been offering specialist support.”

Tributes poured in for Jack after news of his tragic death broke.

Kelly Roberts said: “Absolutely tragic. Can’t imagine what his family and friends are going through, as well as those from the hotel. Thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Karen Banner said: “RIP young man. Thoughts and deepest condolences to his family on their sad loss.”

Jane Delves said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. Can’t imagine what his family are going through at the moment. Deepest sympathy and condolences to them.”