An inquest has been formally opened into the death of Jack Piper-Sheach, a 10-year-old boy who tragically died of an electric shock at Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool.

Blackpool’s Senior Coroner, Alan Wilson, held a short hearing at Coroner’s Court this afternoon.

The coroner confirmed that young Jack was born in Grimsby, on June 12, 2013, where he still lives, on Clarendon Road.

10-year-old Jack was found unresponsive in the lobby area of Tiffany’s Hotel at around 10.40pm on Sunday, September 3.

He died four days later, on September 07 – the electric shock caused him to have a cardiac arrest, which led to a lack of oxygen to the brain.

When will the inquest be held for Jack Piper-Sheach?

Senior Coroner, Alan Wilson, set a pre-inquest review hearing for 12noon on Dec 15, 2023.

He has provisionally booked Feb 6/7, 2023 for the full inquest hearing. This is subject to change.

Who will give evidence at the hearing?

The coroner has called for a number of official reports from agencies who attended the scene and treated Jack in hospital.

The court is expected to hear evidence from Det Insp Steve Montgomery, from Lancashire Police, and an electrical engineer who attended the scene of the incident.

Coroner Wilson has also requested a report from a senior member of the paramedic crew, and an overview of care provided at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital – Jack’s place of death.