10-year-old boy dies after receiving 'high voltage' electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel in Blackpool

A 10-year-old boy who received an electric shock at a hotel in Blackpool has died.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
The 10 year old was found unresponsive at Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade on Sunday night at about 10.40pm. According to the BBC he died in hospital yesterday with his family by his bedside.

The hotel confirmed they had temporarily closed while an investigation took place, and that they were working closely with Blackpool Council.

A 10-year-old boy has sadly died after he received an electric shock on Sunday in Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade in BlackpoolA 10-year-old boy has sadly died after he received an electric shock on Sunday in Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade in Blackpool
A spokesman for Tiffany's Hotel said: “Naturally we are deeply saddened by this recent incident involving a child who has received a shock on Sunday evening within our reception lounge area."

Lancashire Police said the boy’s injuries were “consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity” and that an investigation was underway.

They said: “We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday (September 3) to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel. He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital yesterday (Thursday, September 7). His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 1635 of September 3.

