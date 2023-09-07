An investigation is underway after a child received a “high voltage” electric shock at a hotel in Blackpool.

A 10-year-old boy received a shock in the reception area of Tiffany’s Hotel, known locally as the ‘Pink Hotel’, on the Promenade at around 10.40pm on Sunday (September 3).

The boy was unresponsive when emergency services arrived and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police said the boy’s injuries were “consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity”.

He remained in hospital in a “critical condition” on Thursday (September 7).

The hotel confirmed they had temporarily closed while an investigation took place, and that they were working closely with Blackpool Council.

A spokesman for Tiffany's Hotel said: “Naturally we are deeply saddened by this recent incident involving a child who has received a shock on Sunday evening within our reception lounge area.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child and their family during this distressing time.

“We would like to reassure everybody that the health and safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority.

“We have taken the decision to voluntarily close temporarily whilst we undertake our own inspections.

“Our phone lines do remain open in the meantime and we are working very closely with Blackpool Council and the local enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

Officers said enquiries were ongoing to establish how the boy was injured and that emergency services remained at the scene.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council added: “Following the incident at Tiffany’s Hotel on Sunday night, an investigation is under way and the hotel is now closed.”