A Blackpool hotel where a 10-year-old boy suffered a fatal electric shock has been told it can not reopen until it is deemed safe by the Council.

Tiffany’s on the Promenade remains closed after it voluntarily ceased trading following the tragic death of Jack Piper-Sheach, 10, last month.

He was found unresponsive in the reception area of the hotel at around 10.40pm on September 3. He was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where he sadly died on September 7, with his family by his bedside.

Following his death, Blackpool Council launched an investigation and advised Tiffany’s to close while health and safety officers made enquiries into the incident.

Tiffany's Hotel on Blackpool Promenade

The hotel has since been told it will not be permitted to reopen until “specified works” are completed. The Council has not said what type of works are being undertaken.

Once the works have finished, Council officers will visit the hotel for an inspection and make a decision on whether the hotel can reopen.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Tiffany’s Hotel voluntarily ceased trading after the tragic incident in September. We are working with the hotel to ensure specified works are being undertaken.”

A week after the boy’s death, hotel bosses said they were working to get the hotel open again “as soon as [they] are able to”, adding that the closure has impacted dozens of bookings.

They said work in the reception area of the hotel was ‘mostly complete’, and apart from regular ongoing maintenance, refurbishment works would not hold up its reopening.

A spokesperson for Tiffany’s said: “All guests with affected bookings during this period were contacted as soon as possible after the decision to close was made and offered alternate dates or refunds.

“The closure has impacted dozens of bookings but we have found tremendous support and understanding of the situation from our guests which we sincerely thank them for.”