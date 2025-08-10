Protester on jet ski threatens to delay Blackpool Air Show Day 2 and traffic builds on M55
He was spotted with a flag donning the words 'stop the boats' on it, before Sunday’s staging of the iconic airshow kicked off. Thankfully, the man soon scarpered but he remains around the area.
This comes after a clash between anti-immigration protesters and left-wing punks outside the Metropole Hotel in Blackpool on Saturday (August 9).
Motorists travelling to Blackpool Air Show today are also facing delays on the motorway, with congestion building on the M55 westbound between junctions J3 and J4.
According to National Highways, normal traffic conditions are expected between 14:30 and 14:45. There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.
