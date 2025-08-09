Red Arrows thrilled crowds at packed seafront airshow

Thousands of spectators lined the seafront this afternoon to catch the spectacular Red Arrows as they opened the annual airshow with a thunderous flypast just after 2pm.

The Red Arrows, officially the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team have been performing since 1965 and are considered one of the world’s premier display teams.

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, they fly the BAE Systems Hawk jet, capable of speeds up to 645 mph.

Their displays combine close-formation flying, high-speed passes and precision aerobatics, all rehearsed to the second to ensure safety and spectacle.

Representing the skill and professionalism of the RAF, they perform both at home and overseas, using their trademark red, white and blue smoke to create a striking visual signature in the sky.

Under bright skies and a light sea breeze, the Red Arrows performed a dazzling display over the coast, wowing the crowds with precision manoeuvres, high-speed passes and trademark formations.

The world-famous RAF aerobatics team launched the event in signature style, painting the skies red, white and blue to the delight of onlookers.

Weather conditions held firm for most of the day and intermittent clouds making for comfortable viewing across the promenade. Temperatures were ideal for a full afternoon of aerial action, however the wind was strong.

Plenty of people turned out for the event with families, tourists and aviation enthusiasts arriving early to secure the best spots. The promenade was packed, as was the pier.

Local businesses did well as cafes, chip shops and ice cream vans did brisk business along the front and had quite the queue.

The atmosphere remained upbeat throughout with many spectators bringing picnic blankets and camping chairs to make the most of the day, many were completely mesmerised by the Red Arrows when they came out and there was a large cheer from everyone.

Volunteers and emergency services were on hand to ensure the event ran smoothly, with no major incidents reported.

After their airshow performance, the Red Arrows are scheduled to leave Blackpool at 5:42 pm, passing over Cleveleys at 5:44 pm and Haverthwaite at 5:47 pm.

They should be visible to the northwest of Penrith around 5:52 pm, and to the northwest of Preston at approximately 6:04 pm. Their flight path will then take them over Edinburgh at about 6:15 pm.

If you miss them today, you’ll have another chance on Sunday, when they’ll follow the same route as part of their second Blackpool appearance, wrapping up the airshow at roughly 5 pm.

The event is expected to continue into the evening with live music and street food, though the highlight for many will undoubtedly remain the twin appearances of the Red Arrows, whose precision and flair once again proved a fitting centrepiece for this much-loved summer tradition.

To find out what’s on tomorrow (Sunday August 10) head to their website where you can get the full schedule and timings: VisitBlackpool.