I went to the Blackpool Air Show and it was absolutely amazing

Blackpool’s skies roared to life on Saturday afternoon as the iconic Red Arrows delivered a dazzling display of aerial precision, wowing thousands who lined the seafront for the opening day of the 2025 Blackpool Air Show.

The roar hit first at 2pm - a deep, urgent thunder rolling in from the horizon before nine bright red jets burst into view over the sea, arrow-straight in perfect formation.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder along the promenade, people craned their necks as the Red Arrows tore overhead at 2pm sharp, trailing thick streams of red, white and blue smoke across a cloud-dappled sky.

Gasps, cheers and the rapid clicks of camera shutters rippled through the crowd as they looped, rolled and split apart with razor-sharp precision, the sea breeze carrying the scent of salt and aviation fuel. It was a moment that stopped everyone in their tracks.

They skimmed along the display line with a nimble turn here, a sweeping arc there, almost dancing in the sky.

The sound was loud and thunderous and everyone clapped with excitement.

When I reached the seafront, the sky was a dull grey but it was still relatively warm. The wind did pick up a bit but it was nothing too fearce. It was close to ideal weather for watching the airshow in all its glory.

The promenade was packed shoulder to shoulder and the buzz of anticipation in the crowd made it a joy just to be among them.

Watching from the crowd at 2:30pm I was struck by how smooth and unhurried it all seemed - a great day out for anyone.

From their first appearance - nine scarlet streaks knifing through the air in perfect formation to the final heart-stopping manoeuvre, the Red Arrows held the crowd spellbound.

Children perched on parents’ shoulders, ice creams momentarily forgotten, while seasoned airshow enthusiasts followed every twist and roll with knowing grins.

Between the bursts of smoke and the deafening roar of engines, there were quiet moments too - brief pauses when the crowd caught its breath before the next breathtaking pass.

While overhead the changing cloud light gave each performance a new mood. With the promise of more flypasts, stunts and surprises tomorrow, Blackpool’s airshow weekend is once again proving why it remains a highlight of the summer calendar.

The Blackpool Air Show 2025 continues tomorrow on Sunday, August 10.