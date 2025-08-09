The Blackpool Airshow has returned to the town this weekend (Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10), bringing with it some of the world’s top military and civilian aircraft.

As always, the jewel in the event’s crown is the Red Arrows and crowds have packed out the seafront to get a glimpse of them.

The Royal Air Force’s aerobatics display team impressed spectators in Blackpool, who were treated to their iconic red, white and blue smoke trails as they performed over the North West coast.

Take a look through our gallery as crowds gather to watch the Red Arrows.