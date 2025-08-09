See these 15 great photos as crowds pack out Blackpool seafront to watch the Red Arrows

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2025, 14:59 BST

Crowds have packed out Blackpool seafront to see the Red Arrows.

The Blackpool Airshow has returned to the town this weekend (Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10), bringing with it some of the world’s top military and civilian aircraft.

As always, the jewel in the event’s crown is the Red Arrows and crowds have packed out the seafront to get a glimpse of them.

The Royal Air Force’s aerobatics display team impressed spectators in Blackpool, who were treated to their iconic red, white and blue smoke trails as they performed over the North West coast.

Take a look through our gallery as crowds gather to watch the Red Arrows.

Crowds have packed out Blackpool's seafront to get a glimpse of the Red Arrows.

1. Blackpool Airshow 2025

Crowds have packed out Blackpool's seafront to get a glimpse of the Red Arrows. | National World

2. Putting on a show

National World

3. A heart in the sky

National World

4. Huge crowds

National World

5. Watching the action

National World

6. Waiting for the Red Arrows

National World

