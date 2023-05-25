A fire broke out at the Mount hotel on the Esplanade at approximately 5.35pm on Wednesday (May 24).

Eight fire engines, an ambulance and a number of police vehicles were called to the scene.

Shortly after 8pm, Section 60 and Section 60AA orders were put in place overnight following reports of disorder involving groups of men.

On Thursday (May 25), police dispelled rumours the fire was linked to the disorder, stating the fire was being treated as “non-suspicious”.

What did Lancashire Police say?

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You may have seen us at the scene of a fire last night (Wednesday) on Mount Road, Fleetwood.

“We have seen rumours online about whether the fire is being linked to recent disorder in the town, so we wanted to let you know that our joint investigation with the fire service has concluded and the fire is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police dispelled rumours a fire at the Mount Hotel pub in Fleetwood was connected to recent disorder in the town

“We will now hand the scene fully over to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.”

Was anyone arrested while the Section 60 order was in place?

Two men were arrested as part of the policing operation.

Eight fire engines were called to the scene.

A 19-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Insp Martin Wyatt, of the Fleetwood Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “There has been some disorder in Fleetwood over the last few days and we put a Section 60 order in place to enable us to bring this under control.

Two men were arrested after a Section 60 order was put in place

“Two arrests have been made and the order has now been lifted.

“However, we will continue to have increased patrols in the area and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.”

What is a Section 60 order?

A small proportion of stop and searches can currently be carried out without requiring “reasonable grounds”. These are called Section 60 orders.

A Section 60 can happen in a set area - usually a neighbourhood, or sometimes a whole borough – for a defined period of time.

Often this follows a violent incident, or if police expect a crime to take place.

A Section 60AA order gives officers powers to order removal of disguises.

If you have any information about recent incidents of disorder in Fleetwood, call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

