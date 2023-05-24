These were the scenes after a fire broke at the Mount Hotel pub in Fleetwood
A fire broke out “inside a flat” located on the top floor of the Mount Hotel pub in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2023, 19:10 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 19:19 BST
A fire broke out inside a flat located on the top floor of the Mount hotel on the Esplanade at approximately 5.35pm on Wednesday (May 24). Photo: Dave Nelson
Eight fire engines, an ambulance and a number of police vehicles were called to the scene. Photo: Dave Nelson
The incident involved a commercial building approximately 30x20m in size, the fire service said. Photo: Dave Nelson
Police closed the Esplanade between Mount Road and the hotel while crews tackled the fire. Photo: Dave Nelson