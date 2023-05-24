News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
These were the scenes after a fire broke at the Mount Hotel pub in Fleetwood

A fire broke out “inside a flat” located on the top floor of the Mount Hotel pub in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2023, 19:10 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 19:19 BST

These were the scenes:

A fire broke out inside a flat located on the top floor of the Mount hotel on the Esplanade at approximately 5.35pm on Wednesday (May 24).

1. Fire in Fleetwood

A fire broke out inside a flat located on the top floor of the Mount hotel on the Esplanade at approximately 5.35pm on Wednesday (May 24). Photo: Dave Nelson

Eight fire engines, an ambulance and a number of police vehicles were called to the scene.

2. Fire in Fleetwood

Eight fire engines, an ambulance and a number of police vehicles were called to the scene. Photo: Dave Nelson

The incident involved a commercial building approximately 30x20m in size, the fire service said.

3. Fire in Fleetwood

The incident involved a commercial building approximately 30x20m in size, the fire service said. Photo: Dave Nelson

Police closed the Esplanade between Mount Road and the hotel while crews tackled the fire.

4. Fire in Fleetwood

Police closed the Esplanade between Mount Road and the hotel while crews tackled the fire. Photo: Dave Nelson

