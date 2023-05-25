Emergency services were called to a fire inside a flat on the top floor of the Mount hotel on the Esplanade at 17:34pm, causing road closures in the area throughout the evening.

As firefighters remained on the scene, at 8:09pm, Fleetwood Area Police said that just two miles south, Section 60 and Section 60AA orders were put in place in Fleetwood.

The orders followed earlier incidents of disorder involving groups of men fighting, and were in place until 11.59pm, covering Fleetwood south of Eros roundabout, House of Time and Rossall Hospital.

Police orders wer put in place in Fleetwood last night (May 24) following violent behaviour.

Fleetwood Area Police said: “Sometimes ordinary stop and search powers aren't enough and enhanced Section 60 powers allow us to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion. They are only put in place when we believe violent incidents will take place or weapons will be used. They are there to prevent crime and disorder and also to keep you safe and feeling safe.

“You should be re-assured to see a really visible policing presence in the area. However, if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

“The powers are usually in place for up to 12 hours and we are obliged to tell people about them – hence this post. We will post again on this page to let you know the results of the powers being in place and whether there is going to be any extension of them...

Two casualties were rescued from a flat fire above the Mount Hote in Fleetwood. Image: aerial shot captured by the LFRS drone team

“Thankyou for your co-operation and support.”

