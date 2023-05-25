Fleetwood fire: two casualties rescued from the blaze at flat above the Mount Hotel
The fire broke out inside a flat on the top floor of the Mount hotel on the Esplanade at approximately 5.35pm on Wednesday (May 24).
Eight fire engines with two aerial ladder platforms and a drone team, an ambulance and a number of police vehicles were called to the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident involved a combined residential and commercial building approximately 30x20m in size. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. Two casualties were rescued by crews and placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS)."
North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
At 21:15pm, the incident had been reduced to six pumps and two aerial ladder platforms.
An hour later, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This incident has now been reduced to two pumps and two aerial ladder platforms. We are likely to maintain a presence throughout the night damping down the fire-affected areas.”
This morning (Thursday, May 26), Blackpool Police confirmed that they left at 1am, however there remains a presence at the site monitoring the situation.
The situation last night
Police closed the Esplanade between Mount Road and the hotel while crews tackled the fire, and the Service 74 bus (Fleetwood to Preston) was diverted due to the closure.
A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “Due to a fire on the Promenade in Fleetwood, service 74 is terminating at Fleetwood Ferry from now until the end of service.
“Rossall Point/Promenade cannot be served at this time, apologies for any inconvenience.”
In a video posted on Twitter at 8:18 pm, Group Manager Warwick said: “The speed of attack was really important, that we put eight appliances [out] straight away, and we’re using the aerial ladder platform along with drone teams to identify the fire and mitigate any fire spread. Initially there was a significant amount of smoke, so if you live in this area, please shut your windows and doors and please avoid the area due to congestion of fire appliances. Thank you.”