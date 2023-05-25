The fire broke out inside a flat on the top floor of the Mount hotel on the Esplanade at approximately 5.35pm on Wednesday (May 24).

Eight fire engines with two aerial ladder platforms and a drone team, an ambulance and a number of police vehicles were called to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident involved a combined residential and commercial building approximately 30x20m in size. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. Two casualties were rescued by crews and placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS)."

Two casualties were rescued from a flat fire above the Mount Hote in Fleetwood. Image: aerial shot captured by the LFRS drone team

North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 21:15pm, the incident had been reduced to six pumps and two aerial ladder platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An hour later, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This incident has now been reduced to two pumps and two aerial ladder platforms. We are likely to maintain a presence throughout the night damping down the fire-affected areas.”

Another aerial shot captured by the LFRS drone team while checking for hotspots on Wednesday evening.

This morning (Thursday, May 26), Blackpool Police confirmed that they left at 1am, however there remains a presence at the site monitoring the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation last night

Police closed the Esplanade between Mount Road and the hotel while crews tackled the fire, and the Service 74 bus (Fleetwood to Preston) was diverted due to the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “Due to a fire on the Promenade in Fleetwood, service 74 is terminating at Fleetwood Ferry from now until the end of service.

Police closed the Esplanade between Mount Road and the hotel while crews tackled the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rossall Point/Promenade cannot be served at this time, apologies for any inconvenience.”