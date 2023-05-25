News you can trust since 1873
Two men arrested after police measures brought in following reports of fighting in Fleetwood

Two men were arrested after a Section 60 order was put in place in Fleetwood following reports of an altercation.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th May 2023, 14:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:56 BST

Section 60 and Section 60AA orders were put in place overnight in Fleetwood on Wednesday evening (May 24).

The orders were put in place following recent incidents of disorder involving groups of men in the town, police said.

Officers on Thursday (May 25) confirmed two men were arrested as part of the policing operation

Two men were arrested after a Section 60 order was put in place in FleetwoodTwo men were arrested after a Section 60 order was put in place in Fleetwood
A 19-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Insp Martin Wyatt, of the Fleetwood Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “There has been some disorder in Fleetwood over the last few days and we put a Section 60 order in place to enable us to bring this under control.

“Two arrests have been made and the order has now been lifted.

“However, we will continue to have increased patrols in the area and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.”

What is a Section 60 order?

A small proportion of stop and searches can currently be carried out without requiring “reasonable grounds”. These are called Section 60 orders.

A Section 60 can happen in a set area - usually a neighbourhood, or sometimes a whole borough – for a defined period of time.

Often this follows a violent incident, or if police expect a crime to take place.

A Section 60AA order gives officers powers to order removal of disguises.

If you have any information about recent incidents of disorder in Fleetwood, call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.